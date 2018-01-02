Canada
OPP investigating discovery of man’s body in Haliburton County

A man's body was found at Harcourt Marina Park on New Year's Day.

OPP are investigating the discovery of a body in frigid temperatures in Haliburton County on New Year’s Day.

The body of a man in his 60s was found at the marina at Harcourt Park, just north of the village of Harcourt, around 9:30 a.m. The park is a non-profit cottaging corporation of about 600 properties. Harcourt is approximately 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Haliburton Highlands OPP are trying to determine whether the man died of exposure, or a pre-existing medical condition.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

“We are assisting the coroner at this time with a death investigation,” said Sgt. Peter Leon on Monday night. “I expect we will have further details once a post-mortem is complete.”

The man’s name has not been released.

