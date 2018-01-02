World
January 2, 2018 7:40 am
Updated: January 2, 2018 9:04 am

At least 16 injured as fire rips through New York City apartment building

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: The Fire Department of New York says 12 people are hurt, one seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building on Tuesday.

A A

NEW YORK – The Fire Department of New York says 16 people are hurt, four seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at a four-storey building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a furniture store on the first floor.

READ MORE: At least 12 killed, including an infant, in New York City’s deadliest residential fire in decades

WNBC-TV reports at least 150 firefighters are battling the fire.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bronx Apartment Fire
Bronx fire
Fire Department of New York
New York City
New York City Apartment Fire
New York City fire
The Bronx

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News