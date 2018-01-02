Bob Layton Editorial: Sometimes bigger isn’t always better

So, everyone’s back at work and asking me how my Christmas was.

It was great being with family, and luckily we were eating at my son’s place because on the one day of the year you cannot buy a refrigerator, ours quit after seven years.

Sour milk is not a good way to wake up.

On Boxing Day, I went to a big box hardware store to get a new fridge, but because I wanted another freezerless fridge, I was told that was a specialty item and it would take at least two weeks to order.

At another big box store, I was told they had some in the warehouse but with the Boxing Day sales, they could not deliver it until next week.

I went to pick up Marg so we could decide whether we were going to live without a fridge for a time or settle for a regular fridge with a freezer.

Feeling a little desperate, we stopped at comparatively small place offering fewer appliances. Much to our surprise – they could get one from the warehouse and deliver it the next day.

As we did the paperwork, the delivery crew came by and noticing our order, said they had time right now, if it was convenient for us.

So, we had it within two hours instead of two weeks.

The lesson: Sometimes bigger isn’t always better.