January 1, 2018 12:51 pm

No injuries after fire at a Pitt Meadows sawmill

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Crews were called to the Halo Sawmill on Fraser Dyke Road not long after 9 p.m.

Global News
The Pitt Meadows Fire Department spent part of its last night of 2017 on a call to a sawmill Sunday.

Crews were called to the Halo Sawmill on Fraser Dyke Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Assistant Chief Brad Perrie said it was a maintenance worker that phoned it in.

“There was a fire burning in the wall above a piece of equipment that they were working on earlier in the day. We managed to contain the fire to that area, we had to open up the wall.”

READ MORE: WorkSafe BC, fire crews investigating after Mission mill blaze

Perrie said it’s a good thing maintenance crews have a fire watchperson on duty when they work, because he found the fire early, before it really got going.

“We had an engine and a ladder truck from Pitt Meadows, and I called an engine in from Maple Ridge just for backup. Just in case we did run into some difficulties,” he said.

He added they’re lucky it was a quick fire to put out.

Nobody was hurt.

