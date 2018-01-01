No injuries after fire at a Pitt Meadows sawmill
The Pitt Meadows Fire Department spent part of its last night of 2017 on a call to a sawmill Sunday.
Crews were called to the Halo Sawmill on Fraser Dyke Road shortly after 9 p.m.
Assistant Chief Brad Perrie said it was a maintenance worker that phoned it in.
“There was a fire burning in the wall above a piece of equipment that they were working on earlier in the day. We managed to contain the fire to that area, we had to open up the wall.”
Perrie said it’s a good thing maintenance crews have a fire watchperson on duty when they work, because he found the fire early, before it really got going.
“We had an engine and a ladder truck from Pitt Meadows, and I called an engine in from Maple Ridge just for backup. Just in case we did run into some difficulties,” he said.
He added they’re lucky it was a quick fire to put out.
Nobody was hurt.
