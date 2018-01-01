Those Old Radio Shows January 1 – 7
Monday, Jan. 1
Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Blind Courage X Minus 1 – There will Come Soft Rains Ep. 78
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – A Fresh Start to the New Year Amos & Andy – Mysterious New Year’s Card
Hour 3: My Favorite Husband – Country Club Dance Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 11
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 12 Lights Out – Oxychloride X
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – The Rage of Manhattan N/A
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Chick Stars over Hollywood – Hundred Dollar Bill
Hour 3: Have Gun Will travel – Birds of a Feather Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 13
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 14 Harry Lime – Violet Sweet Violets
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Conklin’s TV Set The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet
Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Planning a Trip to DC Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 15
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 16 Red Ryder – Range War
Thursday, Jan. 4
Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Robbers on the Railroad Burns & Allen – Kansas City’s Favorite Singer
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Blackie Shoots a Watchman Let George Do It – Christmas in January
Hour 3: Barry Craig – Hay is for Homicide The Life of Riley – South Pacific
Hour 4: Escape – The Man with the Steel Teeth Richard Diamond – Florida Buried Treasure
Friday, Jan. 5
Hour 1: The Six Shooter – Red Lawson’s Revenge The Mercury Theater – King Lear
Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Drums of Death The Shadow – The Face
Hour 3: The Pete Kelly Blues – Veda Brandt Our Miss Brooks – Poison Ivy
Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Charmian Larue & her Mother The Cisco Kid – Law at Rocky Creek
Saturday, Jan. 6
Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – The Citadel N/A
Hour 2: Suspense – Life Ends at Midnight Red Ryder – Terror in Pecos Valley
Hour 3: The Whistler – The Waterford Case The Columbia Workshop – The Fall of the City
Hour 4: Burns and Allen – John Garfield the Gangster Sherlock Holmes – The Hangman and the Book
Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Barton Case Wild Bill Hickok – Eight Hundred Feet Down
Sunday, Jan. 7
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Conspiracy Ep. 39 Boston Blackie – Dead Aunt Sarah
Hour 2: Escape – Benchillina and the Fisherman Sam Spade – Dry Martini Caper
Hour 3: Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish’s Flower Shop The Lone Ranger – Blind Leader
Hour 4: The Shadow – Blood Money Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Talking Tree
Hour 5: Red Ryder – Painted Valley Rustlers The Cisco Kid – River of No Return
