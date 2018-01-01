Old Radio Shows 630CHED
Those Old Radio Shows January 1 – 7

Monday, Jan. 1

Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Blind Courage    X Minus 1 – There will Come Soft Rains Ep. 78
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – A Fresh Start to the New Year    Amos & Andy – Mysterious New Year’s Card 
Hour 3: My Favorite Husband – Country Club Dance    Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 11 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 12     Lights Out – Oxychloride X

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – The Rage of Manhattan     N/A
Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Chick    Stars over Hollywood – Hundred Dollar Bill 
Hour 3: Have Gun Will travel – Birds of a Feather    Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 13 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 14    Harry Lime – Violet Sweet Violets

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Conklin’s TV Set    The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet 

Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – Twentieth Century     N/A
Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Planning a Trip to DC    Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 15 
Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 16    Red Ryder – Range War 

Thursday, Jan. 4

Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Robbers on the Railroad    Burns & Allen – Kansas City’s Favorite Singer  
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Blackie Shoots a Watchman    Let George Do It – Christmas in January 
Hour 3: Barry Craig – Hay is for Homicide     The Life of Riley – South Pacific 
Hour 4: Escape – The Man with the Steel Teeth    Richard Diamond – Florida Buried Treasure

Friday, Jan. 5

Hour 1: The Six Shooter – Red Lawson’s Revenge    The Mercury Theater – King Lear 
Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Drums of Death    The Shadow – The Face 
Hour 3: The Pete Kelly Blues – Veda Brandt    Our Miss Brooks – Poison Ivy 
Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Charmian Larue & her Mother    The Cisco Kid – Law at Rocky Creek 

Saturday, Jan. 6

Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – The Citadel    N/A
Hour 2: Suspense – Life Ends at Midnight     Red Ryder – Terror in Pecos Valley  
Hour 3: The Whistler – The Waterford Case     The Columbia Workshop – The Fall of the City 
Hour 4: Burns and Allen – John Garfield the Gangster     Sherlock Holmes – The Hangman and the Book 
Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Barton Case    Wild Bill Hickok – Eight Hundred Feet Down 

Sunday, Jan. 7

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Conspiracy Ep. 39    Boston Blackie – Dead Aunt Sarah 
Hour 2: Escape – Benchillina and the Fisherman    Sam Spade – Dry Martini Caper 
Hour 3: Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish’s Flower Shop     The Lone Ranger – Blind Leader  
Hour 4: The Shadow – Blood Money    Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Talking Tree 
Hour 5: Red Ryder – Painted Valley Rustlers    The Cisco Kid – River of No Return
