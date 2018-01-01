Those Old Radio Shows January 1 – 7

Monday, Jan. 1



Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Blind Courage X Minus 1 – There will Come Soft Rains Ep. 78

Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – A Fresh Start to the New Year Amos & Andy – Mysterious New Year’s Card

Hour 3: My Favorite Husband – Country Club Dance Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 11

Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Fight from the Mule Pt. 12 Lights Out – Oxychloride X

Tuesday, Jan. 2



Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – The Rage of Manhattan N/A

Hour 2: Dragnet – The Big Chick Stars over Hollywood – Hundred Dollar Bill

Hour 3: Have Gun Will travel – Birds of a Feather Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 13

Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – the Mule Finds Pt. 14 Harry Lime – Violet Sweet Violets

Wednesday, Jan. 3



Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Conklin’s TV Set The Black Museum – The Spotted Bed-sheet



Hour 2: The Campbell Playhouse – Twentieth Century N/A

Hour 3: The Aldrich Family – Planning a Trip to DC Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 15

Hour 4: Isaac Asimov – Star’s End Pt. 16 Red Ryder – Range War

Thursday, Jan. 4



Hour 1: The Lone Ranger – Robbers on the Railroad Burns & Allen – Kansas City’s Favorite Singer

Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Blackie Shoots a Watchman Let George Do It – Christmas in January

Hour 3: Barry Craig – Hay is for Homicide The Life of Riley – South Pacific

Hour 4: Escape – The Man with the Steel Teeth Richard Diamond – Florida Buried Treasure

Friday, Jan. 5



Hour 1: The Six Shooter – Red Lawson’s Revenge The Mercury Theater – King Lear

Hour 2: Nick Carter, Master Detective – Drums of Death The Shadow – The Face

Hour 3: The Pete Kelly Blues – Veda Brandt Our Miss Brooks – Poison Ivy

Hour 4: Amos n’ Andy – Charmian Larue & her Mother The Cisco Kid – Law at Rocky Creek

Saturday, Jan. 6



Hour 1: The Campbell Playhouse – The Citadel N/A

Hour 2: Suspense – Life Ends at Midnight Red Ryder – Terror in Pecos Valley

Hour 3: The Whistler – The Waterford Case The Columbia Workshop – The Fall of the City

Hour 4: Burns and Allen – John Garfield the Gangster Sherlock Holmes – The Hangman and the Book

Hour 5: Richard Diamond – The Barton Case Wild Bill Hickok – Eight Hundred Feet Down

Sunday, Jan. 7



Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Conspiracy Ep. 39 Boston Blackie – Dead Aunt Sarah

Hour 2: Escape – Benchillina and the Fisherman Sam Spade – Dry Martini Caper

Hour 3: Amos n’ Andy – Kingfish’s Flower Shop The Lone Ranger – Blind Leader

Hour 4: The Shadow – Blood Money Nick Carter, Master Detective – The Case of the Talking Tree

Hour 5: Red Ryder – Painted Valley Rustlers The Cisco Kid – River of No Return