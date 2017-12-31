Hundreds of vehicles gutted in parking garage blaze in Liverpool, U.K.

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 31 (Reuters) – Firefighters in the northern English city of Liverpool were battling a huge fire at a car park on Sunday that destroyed hundreds of vehicles and prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings in the surrounding area.

Police said all cars inside the multi-story Kings Dock car park, which has a capacity of 1,600 vehicles, had been destroyed, and owners should contact their insurance companies.

An international horse show that had been scheduled to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena, next to the car park, was canceled. Organizers said all people and horses involved were safe.

The Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said initial investigations indicated that an accidental fire within one vehicle had caused others to ignite.

READ MORE: Calgary firefighters battle trailer fire in gas station parking lot

Firefighters equipped with breathing equipment were still fighting the blaze six hours after they were called to the scene.

Liverpool City Council opened a reception center for people who were unable to get home because of the blaze.

The city’s mayor, Joe Anderson, visited the scene, which he described on Twitter as a major incident.

I’m down at the Arena now. This is a major incident with extensive damage to the car park. There will be no show tonight and the Fire and emergency services are working hard, so please stay clear and out of their way. — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) December 31, 2017

“The people of Liverpool never let us down with their generosity and everyone has now been accommodated or given a lift. A big thank you to everyone who called to offer help,” he added.