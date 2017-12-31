‘We’re just getting started’: Donald Trump hails 2017, looks forward to New Year

President Donald Trump is offering a New Year’s Eve message, saying, “What a year it’s been, and we’re just getting started.”

What a year it’s been, and we're just getting started. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!! pic.twitter.com/qsMNyN1UJG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

The tweet included a celebratory video recap of the president’s first year in office, showing gauzy footage of him meeting with world leaders, visiting disaster victims and giving speeches, all accompanied by inspirational music and clips of Trump speaking.

The Republican president is spending New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

The White House says he has been briefed on New Year’s Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.