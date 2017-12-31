Extreme cold weather forces Toronto Polar Bear Club to cancel annual dip

The Toronto Polar Bear Club has been forced to cancel its annual dip into Lake Ontario due to extreme cold weather and icy conditions at Sunnyside Beach.

This marks the first time in 13 years the dip will not take place.

“This event for us has always been about starting the year off in a fun, refreshing way and to raise money for Toronto charities” co-founder Mike Bonneveld said in a release. “Today we have to consider the safety of everyone first and foremost.

“We will be exploring the possibility of running the event on a later date.”

The organization is encouraging participants to still partake in their own “mini Polar Bear Dip tomorrow” and share it on social media.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold weather warning on Saturday for Toronto and the surrounding Greater Toronto and Hamilton area as temperatures could reach -20 C. With the wind chill, it could feel like -30.

World Vision told Global News that their Courage Polar Bear Dip at Oakville’s Coronation Park is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.