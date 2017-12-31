Rockets edge Royals in 3-2 shootout win

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Victoria Royals 3-2 in a shootout win Saturday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s Leif Mattson scored just 44 seconds into the first period, but Victoria’s Tyler Soy answered back in short order, to tie the game 1-1.

Kyle Topping scored on a Rockets power play in the second period to give Kelowna a 2-1 lead.

The Royals tied things up in the third period with a goal from Matthew Phillips.

Tied at 2-2 after 60 minutes, the game went into overtime.

The overtime frame solved nothing, and a shootout was needed.

It took ten shots to determine a winner.

Leif Mattson’s shootout goal tipped the game in favour of the Rockets, 3-2.

The Rockets are back in action in the New Year when they host the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday, Jan. 3.