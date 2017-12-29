Kingston Public Health says if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets too

Just as you take precautions against the chill during cold snaps like the one currently sweeping across Ontario, don’t forget about your pets, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit is reminding area residents.

As with extreme heat in the summer, extreme cold in the winter means leaving your dogs in the car for an extended period of time is not a good idea, the agency notes.

“It takes a little longer for the temperature to drop in your car than it does in the winter for it to heat up — certainly it would be a risk,” said Adrienne Hansen-Taugher, manager of emergency preparedness with KFL&A Public Health.

The Napanee office of the SPCA has fielded more calls than usual about cold pets.

“They’re going to get cold too,” SPCA officer Josh Matson said. “It’s not going to take long for them [to freeze] if they don’t have the proper amenities in place for them in this weather as well.”

Matson also said in the case of outdoor pets, owners should make sure their water is never frozen, and if they usually sleep in a dog house, it should be well-insulated and of the proper size.

At the end of the day, he notes, the best rule of thumb is: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets too.”