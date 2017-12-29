Baby polar bear born at Berlin zoo opens its eyes

A three-week-old polar bear cub at a Berlin zoo has opened its eyes for the first time.

The zoo said on Friday that the still unnamed female cub could also hold its head up by itself. Her ear channels are opening and the little bear is getting more familiar with its environment.

The cub is the daughter of polar bears Tonja and Wolodja.

Tonja’s first cub, Fritz, died of unknown causes in March at the age of four months.

Tonja and her baby are currently out of sight for zoo guests and will leave their shelter in the spring.

– with files from the Associated Press