Saskatoon weather outlook: December 29th

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

A bitterly cold start to the day with temperatures down to -32 and wind chills as cold as -44 in the morning.

Insulating cloud cover will stick around into the afternoon, it will be a mainly sunny day with winds around 15 kilometres per hour. The daytime high is expected to sit around -30 with a wind chill making it feel like -45.

Friday Night

Insulating cloud cover will begin to taper off Friday evening and that’s when things will get even colder heading into the last weekend of 2017. Clear overnight with a low of -37, feeling more like -48 overnight.

Saturday

Minus 48 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill when you wake up Saturday morning with some clouds that will break into a clear sky throughout the majority of the day.

The lack of cloud cover will make for another extremely cold day across central Saskatchewan. Minus 30 will be the daytime high but the wind chill will stick around -45 midday. Temperatures will begin to recover late in the afternoon and the wind chill will return to mid minus thirties as we head into Saturday night.

New Years Eve

Another sunny day expected in Saskatoon with a daytime high of -25, wind chill continues to recover as cloud cover rolls in and it will feel like -35 by mid afternoon.

A low of -31 as we ring in the New Year feeling more like -33 and clouds will persist throughout the evening.

New Years Day

Minus 22 as a daytime high for the first day of 2018, feeling more like -30 with the windchill. It will be a sunny day with moderate cloud cover in Saskatoon. No major change as we head into Monday night, with a low of -23.

First Week of 2018 Outlook

Slowly but surely, temperatures begin to recover throughout the first week of 2018 with daytime highs of -11 and -12 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Frigid Siberian air that plagued Saskatchewan the last week of 2017 will move east toward Manitoba and Ontario, with warm air from the west making itself at home over our province. Thursday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a daytime high of -8 feeling more like -14 with the windchill.

