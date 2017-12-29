London’s Victoria Park set to host annual New Year’s Eve celebration

Fireworks will light up the London skyline Sunday evening to celebrate the end of 2017 and the start of the new year.

A long list of free activities is set for Victoria Park, including two fireworks shows. Things get underway at 7 p.m. with two hours of interactive entertainment for all ages, followed by the first round of fireworks, a family show at 9 p.m.

READ MORE: New York City police officers prepare in case of suicide bombers on New Year’s Eve

There will also be free outdoor skating, a snowman building competition, free hot chocolate and appearances from some popular princesses and superheroes. The countdown to midnight continues with live music on stage throughout the evening, capping it off with celebrations and another firework show at midnight.

London Transit is once again providing free rides after 8 p.m. Sunday, and is extending its services to 1 a.m. to ensure Londoners get home safe. LTC will be operating under a special holiday schedule.

Also, if you plan on parking in a municipal lot, you will only have to pay until midnight, and can leave your car free of charge until 1 p.m. New Years Day.

READ MORE: Ontario hourly minimum wage jumps to $14 on Jan. 1, changes to personal leave and vacation coming

Expect London Police to have some R.I.D.E. check points set up throughout the city.

The London Knights will be busy as they play annual home-and-home with the Sarnia Sting. They are in Sarnia Sunday afternoon, and host the Sting Monday for a 4 p.m. puck drop at Budweiser Gardens.

Londoners won’t get much break from the cold either, Environment Canada is calling for an overnight low of -18 C.