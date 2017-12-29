Ice storm knocks out power for thousands across B.C.’s Fraser Valley

As a freezing rain warning gripped the Fraser Valley, thousands of homes were plunged into darkness Thursday night.

The first outages started popping up shortly before 8 p.m.

Freezing rain & ice damage has caused an outage to a further 500 customers in the #Abbotsford area tonight. We’ll have the latest info here as available: https://t.co/lBMxjzNaAb pic.twitter.com/O51Onjz93i — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 29, 2017

At one point on Friday morning, about 11,000 BC Hydro customers in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack didn’t have any power.

Customers in Kent, Langley and Surrey were also impacted.

In a statement on its website, BC Hydro said it dispatched all available resources to work on the outages, but difficult conditions and extensive damage made it a challenge for crews to do their work.

As for Friday, the weather in the Fraser Valley isn't expected to improve.



Good morning everyone! Please use caution while driving this morning. Some branches have fallen on the road due to the heavy ice and we have reports of black ice in certain areas. Be safe out there! — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 29, 2017

In addition to the freezing rain warning, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the area, with more freezing rain expected later Friday morning.

The freezing rain is expected to stick around until the evening hours.

Environment Canada is urging people to avoid travelling if they can until conditions improve.

On its website, it says if you are going to be out on the roads to “prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”