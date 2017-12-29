Pedestrian involved in Wednesday truck collision now dead

Richmond RCMP says the 27-year-old pedestrian that was struck by a Canada Post truck on Wednesday afternoon has died.

She succumbed to her injuries in hospital Thursday.

The accident happened on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. near Garden City Rd. and Sea Island Way.

Mounties say the Richmond Road Safety Unit has taken over the case, with help from the BC Coroner’s Service and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.