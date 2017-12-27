Richmond pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck
A A
A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a Canada Post truck in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place on Sea Island at Garden City and Great Canadian Way near the Costco around 2 p.m.
The pedestrian was sent to hospital with what RCMP described as life-threatening injuries.
Police said the area will be blocked to traffic for some time.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.