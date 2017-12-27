Pedestrian Struck
December 27, 2017 7:24 pm
Updated: December 27, 2017 7:27 pm

Richmond pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision in Richmond.

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a Canada Post truck in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place on Sea Island at Garden City and Great Canadian Way near the Costco around 2 p.m.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with what RCMP described as life-threatening injuries.

Police said the area will be blocked to traffic for some time.

More to come…

Global News