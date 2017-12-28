Caught on camera: Woman gives birth in California grocery store

Security video shows a frequent customer keeling over as she goes into labour while shopping for groceries.

In the video, employees at the El Parian Mexican Market in Fresno, Calif., can be seen swarming over to help.

They were shocked when they realized she was giving birth there and now.

Issamar Sepulveda, the owner of El Parian, said that her staff jumped into action when they saw a baby popping out.

“I was just praying to God the baby was going to be OK,” Sepulveda told CBS News.

They called 911 but there was no time to wait for emergency responders.

“It was a miracle here with nothing, no doctors, nobody knew what to do but the instincts were there,” Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda cut the baby’s umbilical cord with a pair of scissors and the butcher wrapped the newly born boy in his apron.

“I was nervous, I was scared, I was hoping I was doing the right thing,” Sepulveda said.

Emergency crews arrived after the birth and determined the baby boy was healthy.