Driver allegedly clocked at 165 km/h on Red Hill Valley Parkway
Hamilton’s latest stunt driving arrest happened early Thursday on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
Police say a 23-year-old male driver was charged after he was clocked travelling faster than 165 km/h at the Greenhill Avenue exit at about 2:30 a.m.
That’s 75 kilometres over the posted speed limit of 90 km/h.
The black 2009 Mercedes Benz that he was driving has been impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for the same period.
In addition to stunt driving, he is charged with failing to have an insurance card in the vehicle.
