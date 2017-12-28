Crime
December 28, 2017 1:54 pm

Driver allegedly clocked at 165 km/h on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

A driver is charged with travelling almost double the speed limit on Hamilton's Red Hill Valley Parkway.

File/Global News
A A

Hamilton’s latest stunt driving arrest happened early Thursday on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say a 23-year-old male driver was charged after he was clocked travelling faster than 165 km/h at the Greenhill Avenue exit at about 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton to investigate lowering speed limits on parkways in wake of deadly crashes

That’s 75 kilometres over the posted speed limit of 90 km/h.

The black 2009 Mercedes Benz that he was driving has been impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence suspended for the same period.

READ MORE: New police campaign to target stunt driving, excessive speeding

In addition to stunt driving, he is charged with failing to have an insurance card in the vehicle.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#RHVP
Hamilton Police
Hamilton stunt driving
Red Hill Valley Parkway
Stunt driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News