Newfoundland man jailed 9 months for extorting ex-girlfriend with nude photos

A 22-year-old man who used nude photos to extort his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to nine months in prison – a longer term than even prosecutors sought.

Kyle Stephen Hunt threatened to post nude photos of the woman, and photos of them having sex, to Facebook after she broke up with him.

Judge Wayne Gorman said he imposed a tougher sentence on Hunt because of the reach of social media, and the impact such extortion can have on victims.

The Corner Brook, N.L., provincial court judge also banned Hunt from accessing his ex-girlfriend’s Facebook page, or posting anything about her on any social media website.

Hunt, of Meadows, N.L., had threatened to post the photos unless his ex told her friends they had not separated and were trying to work things out. He also threatened to kill himself.

The Crown had sought a six-month term, but the judge said he needed to impose a sentence that among other things deterred others from similar crimes.