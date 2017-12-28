Winnipeg clinic now offering diagnostic tests for a fee

Wait or open your wallet – a Manitoba clinic has started offering some diagnostic testing at a cost.

Prota Clinic is offering echocardiograms and ultrasound testing at its Winnipeg clinic near Linden Woods.

Currently in Manitoba, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, the average wait time for an ultrasound in the province is 10 weeks. The wait for an echocardiogram is 39 weeks – that’s about 10 months.

The WRHA said it’s looking at extending hours and started booking weekend hours at the Health Sciences Centre in December to cut down on the wait.

The health authority said it’s also looking at extending hours at the St. Boniface hospital but no date has been set yet.

If you decide not to wait, an echocardiogram at Prota Clinic will cost around $650 while an ultrasound will set you back about $500.