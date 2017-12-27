Claire’s pulls makeup sets from shelves after asbestos allegedly found in products

Claire’s Stores Inc. has pulled certain makeup products from store shelves after an American family says they found asbestos in the makeup.

Kristi Warner, who works for Deaton Law Firm in Rhode Island, sent the makeup her six-year-old daughter used to an independent lab for testing. The lab said the products tested positive for tremolite asbestos.

Tremolite asbestos has been linked to the cancer mesothelioma, and other asbestos-related cancers.

“In the work that we do, we’ve come across contaminated cosmetics, but you just assume that a children’s product would be safe,” Warner told WJAR News.

READ MORE: Canada to ban asbestos by 2018: What you need to know about the common carcinogen

Warner then purchased other makeup products from nine different states and sent those for testing as well.

She said all of them contained tremolite asbestos.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed.” Warner said.

When contacted with the results, officials from Claire’s said they were pulling the product from their shelves immediately.

In a Facebook post, officials said the safety of their customers is “of paramount importance,” and that they were investigating the claims.

Until the investigation is complete, the items have been removed from the shelves. In a statement on its website, officials say anyone who wishes to return the products will get a full refund.

There were no details on which stores carried the products or whether they were in Canada. Claire’s did not reply to a request for comment from Global News by time of publication.

Affected products (for more information, please check the Claire’s website):