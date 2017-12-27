Disneyland guests escorted off rides after power outage
Disneyland in Anahiem is currently experiencing a power outage, affecting large sections of the amusement park.
The outage is affecting the Toontown and Fantasyland areas, an official Twitter account for Disney confirmed Wednesday afternoon. It added that the park remains open to re-entry guests, while they work on restoring the electricity.
Park officials told an ABC News affiliate that guests were escorted off “about a dozen” rides, after the blackout was caused by a transformer issue. The park’s popular Monorail ride was among those that unexpectedly halted.
“We’ve determined that the issue is with a Disneyland Resort transformer and our team is currently assessing and working to restore power,” a statement given to the news outlet read.
NBC News reported that the outage began at around 11 a.m. local time, and resumed in some areas about an hour later. But some parts are still dark.
The outage occurred at a particularly busy time for the park, it tweeted earlier in the day that guests should check for wait times and schedules before trekking over to the tourist hotspot.
The park sees about 44,000 visitors each day.
