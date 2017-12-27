One year later, still no leads in case of pregnant woman who went missing in Abbotsford

It’s a case that continues to puzzle investigators in Abbotsford.

One year has passed since 39-year-old Marie Stuart disappeared while walking on South Fraser Way near Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

READ MORE: Family of pregnant woman missing in Abbotsford plead with public for information

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald says other than a few tips and some security video that shows Stuart walking on South Fraser Way at around 3 p.m. last Dec. 27, the investigation hasn’t really progressed.

MacDonald says the due date for Stuart’s baby has come and gone, which is making the situation that much more troubling and puzzling.

“Her husband was walking probably less than a block behind her on that sidewalk, and so he basically turns the corner, and she isn’t seen again.”

He says the best-case scenario has always been that Stuart left on her own accord and has just chosen not to reappear, but MacDonald says they don’t have any information to suggest that is what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.