Inmate found dead at EMDC on Boxing Day

London police say another inmate has died at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre.

At around 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was found with no vital signs inside his cell at the provincial jail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The death is being investigated by the Coroner and London Police Service Major Crime Section. An autopsy is expected to be conducted today.

