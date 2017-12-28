Montreal in review: Long reads to occupy your days off

The holidays are a time for family, good food and, of course, spending the days wrapped up in a blanket on the couch in PJs with a warm cup of hot chocolate.

Here are a few long reads to keep you company as the temperature outside dips:

Unprotected

“In the eyes of the law, the surrogate mother is the child’s real mother, regardless of whether she is genetically related to the child.”

Melanie Parnass’ one-year-old baby boy wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for surrogacy.

Vulnerable and misunderstood

“Sex workers remain vulnerable to exploitation and violence because our work is criminalized and stigmatized.”

When it comes to the sex trade, the terms sexual exploitation, sex work and human trafficking are often interchanged to mean one thing: exchanging sex for money.

The majority of people who fall victim to trafficking are female, poor, have a history of violence and neglect, a history of child sex abuse and a low level of education, among many other factors.

Me too

I know very few women who have navigated the world of media for more than two decades without at some point encountering some form of harassment.

That is a sad truth, one that we need to talk about more.

Canadian or Quebecois?

“Poutine has been used at times to tarnish Quebec culture and undermine its legitimacy of self-determination.”

Poutine, the greasy, cheesy comfort food that Quebecers are so proud of, is being culturally appropriated by Canadians, according to academic Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet.

Exiled

“I did regret leaving Quebec. I mean, I love Quebec.”

Statistics show that half a million English-speaking Quebecers have left the province in the last 40 years.

Starting a family

“I’ve never stopped myself from doing anything in life, so that was kind of natural for me to have kids alone.”

Women are no longer waiting for “Mr. Right” before starting a family.

