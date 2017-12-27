Economy
December 27, 2017 12:55 am
Updated: December 27, 2017 12:57 am

Global Okanagan celebrates 60 years on the air in 2017

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Change, they say, is inevitable. Global Okanagan viewers have seen our broadcast change in 60 years but you've also witnessed the amazing transformation of the Okanagan through the thousands of stories we've broadcast nightly. Doris Maria Bregolisse looks at how we've all grown up over the last six decades.

Global Okanagan began broadcasting to local TV’s on Sept. 21, 1957.

In the last 60 years, we’ve broadcast live from our Kelowna studios, originally going on the air as CHBC Television.

While our programming has seen many changes, we’ve stayed committed to bringing the latest local news to our loyal viewers every night.

We have covered stories about growth in the Okanagan.

Global Okanagan viewers have seen the devastating and wonder of extreme weather events.

Agriculture continues to remain a strong part of the Okanagan economy and a regular feature on Global Okanagan News.

Okanagan residents know how to have fun! Those stories are always a pleasure to bring to our viewers.

The valley is a four season sporting region and Global Okanagan has been there to cover the athletic side of local life.

