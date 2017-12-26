Snow likely to fall on Vancouver again on Wednesday

The snow came on Christmas before it skipped Boxing Day.

But now it looks like snow will fall on Vancouver once again as a weather system moves into the South Coast on Wednesday, said Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga.

Coverage of snow in Vancouver on Globalnews.ca:

The system will “likely drop some snow on Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley during the day” with about two to four centimetres hitting the ground, though as much as five centimetres is possible.

There may be more snow at higher elevations, and freezing rain is also a possibility.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s not dreaming of a White Christmas, it’s living one

Milder air is forecast for the South Coast on Thursday and Friday, but those days are also expected to bring snow and rain, with a risk of freezing rain in inland areas such as the Fraser Valley.

But New Year’s Day could bring relief from those conditions: cool, dry weather is expected at that time.