2 hurt as Whistler head-on crash closes Sea-to-Sky Highway

A head-on crash south of Whistler halted traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway on Boxing Day.

The crash happened near Nordic Drive on Highway 99 at 11:15 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

BCEHS said two people were transported to hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Southbound bus traffic was suspended due to the collision, according to BC Transit.

#WTransitAlert We have a head on collision South Bound at Alta Vista on #HWY99 Southbound bus traffic will be suspended until further notice #Whistler please check back for updates and retweet and share — BC Transit Whistler (@WhistlerTransit) December 26, 2017

The highway by cleared before 3:30 p.m. but drivers should still expect delays, according to Drive B.C.