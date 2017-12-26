2 hurt as Whistler head-on crash closes Sea-to-Sky Highway
A head-on crash south of Whistler halted traffic on the Sea-to-Sky Highway on Boxing Day.
The crash happened near Nordic Drive on Highway 99 at 11:15 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).
BCEHS said two people were transported to hospital, one of them in critical condition.
Southbound bus traffic was suspended due to the collision, according to BC Transit.
The highway by cleared before 3:30 p.m. but drivers should still expect delays, according to Drive B.C.
