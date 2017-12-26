World
December 26, 2017 2:15 pm
Updated: December 26, 2017 2:21 pm

United apologizes to woman who said airline gave away her seat to politician

By Staff The Associated Press

In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
HOUSTON — United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.

Simon denies that she canceled the flight. She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn’t ask for anything “exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

