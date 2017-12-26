This is Johnny, a teen with autism, who just lived his dream of being close to a cop

Johnny Morin loves everything to do with police officers — the job, the car and the uniform.

That’s why the Texas-based 15-year-old, who has autism, was so thrilled when Garland Police Department officer Craig Dockter surprised him.

Carlos Saldivar, who is Morin’s uncle and Dockter’s childhood friend, wrote about the experience on Facebook.

“He has always wanted and dreamt to be up close to a police officer and a police car and Officer Craig made that possible today for my nephew,” Saldivar wrote on Saturday.

The uncle posted photos of Morin laughing with the officer and checking out the police department’s car. He also got to sound off the sirens and wear a police badge, CBS News reported.

Saldivar explained to the news network that his nephew had been talking about police officers for months. The experience was meant as a Christmas surprise and an early birthday gift — the teen turns 16 next week.

But the experience wasn’t just memorable for Morin.

Dockter, who spent his off-duty hours with the teen, described the surprise as “just amazing.”

“It’s very impactful to me,” he told CBS News.

“To just see how happy he is. To step back and see how one little moment in time brings to this young man, it’s just amazing.”