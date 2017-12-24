Crime
December 24, 2017 12:25 pm

Man arrested after firing gun into air: Regina police

By Global News

Regina police have charged a 31-year-old man after he discharged a weapon in the 2100-block of 11th Avenue on Saturday night.

Dave Parsons / Global News
A A

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and firing two rounds into the air on Saturday night in Regina.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2100-block of 11th Avenue. They say a man approached a staff member leaving a business. The man allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee and fired two shots into the air before heading east on 11th Ave.

READ MORE: Regina Police potentially eyeing purchase of armoured rescue vehicle

Shortly after, a suspect matching the man’s description was seen walking on South Railway at Osler Street.

Police detained 31-year-old Lance Wade Kakakaway.

Kakakaway is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will appear in provincial court on Feb. 1, 2018.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Assault
Crime
Firearm
Lance Wade Kakakaway
Regina Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News