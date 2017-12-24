Man arrested after firing gun into air: Regina police

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and firing two rounds into the air on Saturday night in Regina.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2100-block of 11th Avenue. They say a man approached a staff member leaving a business. The man allegedly pointed a handgun at the employee and fired two shots into the air before heading east on 11th Ave.

Shortly after, a suspect matching the man’s description was seen walking on South Railway at Osler Street.

Police detained 31-year-old Lance Wade Kakakaway.

Kakakaway is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will appear in provincial court on Feb. 1, 2018.