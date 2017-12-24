Money
December 24, 2017
Updated: December 24, 2017 9:44 am

Amazon acquires connected security camera, doorbell maker Blink

Amazon has bought an Andover, Massachusetts-based company that makes internet-connected doorbells and security cameras.

Blink announced on its website Friday it was being acquired by the Seattle e-commerce giant. Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

The move could help Amazon compete in the fast-growing home security camera market and against similar devices made by Nest, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet.

Amazon unveiled its own Cloud Cam security camera in the fall. It also launched a new Amazon Key service for people in some U.S. cities to allow a door to be unlocked when they’re not home so packages can be left inside.

READ MORE: How to get news updates on the Google Home and Amazon Echo in Canada

Blink tells customers “nothing changes for now” as it continues to sell its own recently launched products under the Amazon umbrella.

