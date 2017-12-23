Recipe: Cured fresh steelhead with maple and basil pesto, served with fresh local cranberry chutney
Jean Pierre Guerin, executive chef for Rocky Mountaineer, shares a recipe for fresh steelhead with maple and basil pesto, served with fresh local cranberry chutney.
Ingredients
Steelhead fillets fresh, boneless, skin on 1000 gr
Maple syrup 100 ml
Best quality basil pesto 100 gr
Kosher salt 50 gr
Fresh cranberries/ local 250 gr
Demerara sugar 50 gr
Organic cider vinegar 60 ml
Chardonnay dry 1 glass
Olive oil extra virgin 30 ml
Method
Proceed to portion salmon fillets into desired amount, rub the flesh of each fillets with kosher salt and place into a mixing bowl.
Add the basil pesto and maple syrup then gently mix the fillets with the seasonings, it is advisable (but not essential) to leave the fillets to marinate for at least 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator.
While the salmon marinates, heat up some olive oil in a skillet, add the cranberries then the demerara sugar, deglaze with vinegar and white wine, simmer for a few minutes until cranberries are soft and slightly mushy.
At this time place your salmon in a hot fry pan and sear the fillets flesh side up first then flip the salmon skin side down, pour in any juices left from the marinade and finish the cooking process without a lid for 3 to 4 minutes.
Remove the fillets from the hot pan and plate immediately, save and use any cooking juices as extra sauce in each plate, serve with your favourite, rice, potatoes or polenta, fresh vegetables and finish off each plate with a sprig of fresh herb and a generous spoonful of fresh cranberry chutney.
Serves 4 to 6 persons
