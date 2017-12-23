Idle No More
Idle No More marks 5-year anniversary at Portage and Main

The demonstration began at 2 p.m. and is helping mark the progress the movement has made.

Idle No More activists marking five years of accomplishments caused police to shut down parts traffic briefly Saturday afternoon at Portage and Main.

Serena Hickes, a participant in the anniversary, talked about what it means.

“Right now the movement of us coming forward, bringing reconciliation forward, bringing causes that are really important to Canada forward, it means a lot us.”

Roughly 70 people participated in the demonstration.

“Seeing that the youth are coming forward and helping make a movement so kids coming up in this next generation can have a more open conversation makes me so happy,” said Hickes.

 

 

