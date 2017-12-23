DTES
December 23, 2017

Extra help needed for Christmas Day event spreading cheer to Vancouver’s downtown east side

The Union Gospel Mission is hoping to fill 50 empty volunteer spots to help bring a little Christmas cheer to people living in Vancouver's downtown east side.

A Union Gospel Mission outreach worker is putting out a call for volunteers for his annual Christmas Day event to spread cheer for downtown east side residents.

The Hope & Love 4 U event is in its fourth year and the team is getting ready to spread joy to those living in the neighbourhood.

Organizer Alex Watts says he sets aside 50 spots for new volunteers.

“And I’ve had a lot of volunteers say it’s not that bad. It’s not as bad as people talk about. They love it down here. They feel safe being in the area.”

Watts was homeless for more than two decades and suffered from addiction before turning his life around.

“So I know all too well what it’s like to be homeless and forgotten on Christmas Day, and to be hopeless and unloved.”

Attendees can expect a Christmas meal, carolers and holiday cards sent from elementary school children.

