New Brunswick preparing for winter storm ahead of Christmas

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is warning people in the province to prepare for a storm this weekend ahead of Christmas on Monday.

That wintry weather is expected to begin Friday night and into the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting significant snowfall that will turn into freezing rain, ice pellets or rain for southern and western parts of the province. According to the weather service, there is a significant chance there will be an extended period of freezing rain, with the greatest risk in western and central areas.

Snowfall amounts could exceed 15 cm in northwestern New Brunswick, while the southern parts of the province along the Fundy coast could see 25 mm of rain.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” EMO said in a statement.

EMO reminds New Brunswickers to be prepared in the event of an emergency by having all the supplies they would need for 72 hours following a storm.

An emergency kit for the house and vehicle should include food, water, batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid supplies, as well as special items such as prescriptions, infant formula and equipment for people with disabilities.

