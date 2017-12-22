Tom Hanks wouldn’t screen ‘The Post’ for Trump at the White House

Tom Hanks is busy promoting his latest film, the Steven Spielberg-directed Watergate docudrama The Post, in which he plays former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee opposite Meryl Streep (portraying the newspaper’s then-owner, Katherine Graham) in the true story of how the Post‘s came to publish the infamous “Pentagon Papers.”

Traditionally, directors and actors have been eager to screen their latest films for the U.S. President at the White House, but Hanks doesn’t see that happening with this movie — nor with this president.

“I don’t think I would,” Hanks tells The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he would screen The Post for President Trump.

“Because I think that at some point — look, I didn’t think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville [Va.] and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers,” adds the two-time Oscar winner.

“And individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts,” Hanks continues. “You don’t take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: ‘You know what? I think now is the time.’ This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go.”

The Post comes to theatres on Friday, Dec. 22.