Man’s injuries in police custody in Waterloo self-inflicted, SIU says

The province’s police watchdog says an injury a man in Waterloo sustained in police custody was self-inflicted.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers arrested the 53-year-old man in October at a residence in the city and he was then placed in a cell at a local police station.

It says later in the evening, the man punched the door of his cell and was taken to hospital for treatment of an injury.

The agency says the man refused consent to an interview with SIU investigators.

The SIU terminated its investigation after it reviewed surveillance footage that showed the man’s injury was self-inflicted.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.