Cold War nuclear deal
December 22, 2017 8:57 am

Vladimir Putin accuses United States of violating Cold War-era nuclear arms pact

By Staff The Associated Press

In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in St. Petersburg, Russia.

(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)
A A

Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the U.S. of violating a landmark Cold War-era nuclear arms pact.

Putin, speaking during Friday’s meeting with the top military brass, alleged that the U.S. missile defence sites in Romania containing interceptor missiles could also house ground-to-ground intermediate-range cruise missiles in violation of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

He added that U.S. launches of target vehicles as part of tests represented another violation of the pact that bans all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310-3,410 miles).

READ MORE: Vladimir Putin’s opponent says he can win election — as long as it’s fair

Washington has rejected Russian claims of perceived violations and accused Russia of breaking the pact by developing a new cruise missile, accusations Moscow has denied.

Putin said the military has all the means to counter potential threats.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cold War nuclear deal
Cold War nuclear pacts
Donald Trump
nuclear deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin
U.S. nuclear deals
United States nuclear deal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News