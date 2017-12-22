Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Dec. 22, 2017

The slippery road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Friday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Toronto District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Whoever was dreaming of a white Christmas definitely got one. Buses are cancelled today, but schools remain open. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jts1kJ13lT — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) December 22, 2017

Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

School bus transportation is cancelled for today. TCDSB schools remain open.

Visit the Toronto Student Transportation Group (TSTG) website: https://t.co/aZa4AnCa7y for information about specific school bus delays. — Toronto Catholic DSB (@TCDSB) December 22, 2017

York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, December 22. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) December 22, 2017

York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YCDSB school bus, mini van and taxi service is cancelled for today, Friday, December 22, 2017. Schools remain open. — YCDSB (@ycdsb) December 22, 2017

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in ZONE 1 (Brock), ZONE 2 (Uxbridge) AND ZONE 3 (Scugog). Schools are open.

Dec22@06:32 DSTS has cancelled Zone 1 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) December 22, 2017

Dec22@06:32 DSTS has cancelled Zone 2 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) December 22, 2017

Dec22@06:32 DSTS has cancelled Zone 3 transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) December 22, 2017

Halton District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED IN ZONE 3 (Georgetown and Acton). Schools are open.

Friday Dec 22: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) December 22, 2017

Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED IN ZONE 3. Schools are open.

Dec. 22/17: All transportation to and from school is CANCELLED today for schools in Zone 3 (on and north of Steeles Avenue). All schools are OPEN. pic.twitter.com/upCwA9cYnU — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) December 22, 2017

Peel District School Board: All bus service in operation. Schools are open.

Dive into the winter break with one more day of school. ALL buses are running & schools are open.#PeelSnowDay pic.twitter.com/VUYKVCzxgk — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) December 22, 2017

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service in operation. Schools are open.

Buses are running and schools are open at @DPCDSBSchools. Last day before Christmas Break. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) December 22, 2017

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha have been CANCELLED. Schools are open.

All buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Friday, December 22, 2017. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) December 22, 2017

Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED in North, South and Central weather zones. Schools are open.