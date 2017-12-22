Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Dec. 22, 2017
The slippery road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the snowfall has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Friday morning.
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
Toronto District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
York Region District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus and taxi service CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: All bus service CANCELLED in ZONE 1 (Brock), ZONE 2 (Uxbridge) AND ZONE 3 (Scugog). Schools are open.
Halton District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED IN ZONE 3 (Georgetown and Acton). Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED IN ZONE 3. Schools are open.
Peel District School Board: All bus service in operation. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service in operation. Schools are open.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha have been CANCELLED. Schools are open.
Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service CANCELLED in North, South and Central weather zones. Schools are open.
