TransLink reaches milestone in Metro Vancouver

TransLink has hit a milestone by reaching more than 400 Million boardings this year, and is on track to reach for a 6 per cent increase in ridership compared to 2016.

Spokesperson Chris Bryan says the strong economy on the Lower Mainland is one reason why more people are opting for transit.

“As well we’ve got some new investments this year – especially with the mayors’ vision. Lots of new transit services out there so we’re trying to catch up with that demand and help to meet it. And high fuel prices – that’s another thing that really does tend to push people towards transit.”

TransLink says all of their services went up in ridership last month other than the West Coast Express, which dropped by 6.5 per cent compared to November 2016.

Bryan says this is due to increased use of the Evergreen Extension.

He adds there are discussions about extending operating hours for SkyTrain on Friday and Saturday nights, but he doesn’t think it will make a major difference on ridership.

“I’m not too sure. It tends to be pretty quiet at that time of night. Definitely some demand there from people but I don’t think it would make a huge dent on our ridership.”

TransLink says more than 200,000 hours were added to bus service this year as well.