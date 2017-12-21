christmas at global bc
December 21, 2017 11:15 pm
Updated: December 21, 2017 11:18 pm

Guess the Global BC personalities from their Christmas photos!

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Squire Barnes on some Christmas childhood memories from the Global BC family.

Christmas is a time of giving, and for nostalgia.

In the spirit of the season, Global BC personalities brought pictures of themselves enjoying Christmas as children to show on the News Hour Thursday.

Who’s this?

A Global BC personality’s Christmas photo.

Global News

Hint: you’ve likely seen her on the Global BC Noon News Weekend Noon show.

Her most memorable Christmas gift was an Easy-Bake Oven.

It’s Lynn Colliar!

Lynn Colliar

Global News

Who’s this?

Hint: This Global BC personality has told you about what to expect of the sun, the rain and the snow.

The photo above was taken in 1965, when this personality would have just turned two years old.

It’s Mark Madryga!

Mark Madryga.

Global News

Who’s this?

A Global BC personality’s Christmas photo from childhood.

Global News

Hint: He’s updated you on teams like the Canucks and the BC Lions.

He’s the one on the left, with the “boy bob.”

It’s Jay Janower!

Jay Janower.

Global News

Who’s this?

A Global National personality’s Christmas photo.

Global News

Hint: You’ve likely seen her on Global National, delivering news from right across Canada.

She’s the one in the blue dress at the right.

It’s Dawna Friesen!

Global National Anchor Dawna Friesen.

Jeff Vinnick/Shaw

Who’s this?

A Global BC personality, receiving a gift on Christmas morning when she was young.

Global News

Hint: If you’re caught in a jam on the roads, she’s been there to give you the goods on which routes to avoid.

This is her, opening an “Always Sisters” doll on Christmas morning.

It’s Kaitlyn Herbst!

Kaitlyn Herbst.

Global News

Who’s this?

A Global BC personality in a childhood Christmas photo.

Global News

Hint: You’ve seen her deliver the news at noon and 5 p.m.

She also has one heck of a singing voice, as you’ll see in the video above.

It’s Coleen Christie!

Coleen Christie

Global News

