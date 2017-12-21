Guess the Global BC personalities from their Christmas photos!

Christmas is a time of giving, and for nostalgia.

In the spirit of the season, Global BC personalities brought pictures of themselves enjoying Christmas as children to show on the News Hour Thursday.

Who’s this?

Hint: you’ve likely seen her on the Global BC Noon News Weekend Noon show.

Her most memorable Christmas gift was an Easy-Bake Oven.

It’s Lynn Colliar!

Who’s this?

Hint: This Global BC personality has told you about what to expect of the sun, the rain and the snow.

The photo above was taken in 1965, when this personality would have just turned two years old.

It’s Mark Madryga!

Who’s this?

Hint: He’s updated you on teams like the Canucks and the BC Lions.

He’s the one on the left, with the “boy bob.”

It’s Jay Janower!

Who’s this?

Hint: You’ve likely seen her on Global National, delivering news from right across Canada.

She’s the one in the blue dress at the right.

It’s Dawna Friesen!

Who’s this?

Hint: If you’re caught in a jam on the roads, she’s been there to give you the goods on which routes to avoid.

This is her, opening an “Always Sisters” doll on Christmas morning.

It’s Kaitlyn Herbst!

Who’s this?

Hint: You’ve seen her deliver the news at noon and 5 p.m.

She also has one heck of a singing voice, as you’ll see in the video above.

It’s Coleen Christie!