Vancouver police arrest four people in connection with Burnaby break-ins

Vancouver police have arrested four people in connection with a series of break-ins in Burnaby earlier this month.

In a release police say they received several reports since November from residents saying their homes had been ransacked and personal items stolen. According to police, the suspects would knock on doors and if no one answered, they would force their way in.

WATCH: VPD sees a disturbing increase in a type of break-in



Officials say they arrested the four individuals on Dec. 5, after another investigation about break-ins led them to the suspects.

“Once Project Lookout was underway, detectives realized there may have been more than one group of people involved,” said Const. Jason Doucette in the release.

“This should send a message to offenders that we will continue to investigate, even after arrests are made, and there is always a possibility of additional arrests and charges.”

READ MORE: Surrey pair face more than 150 charges for break-ins to communal mailboxes, garages

Doucette said their investigation led them to Burnaby, noting that is common for police departments to cross over into neighbouring municipalities.

Corbin Neil Thomas, Jerome Anthony Wood, Dwayne Nathan Dennis and Kim Adam Carter have all been charged with two counts of break-and-enter.

READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest man caught breaking into home under construction

Police say over $100,000 in property value has been recovered in related search warrants, adding additional charges are expected.