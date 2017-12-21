Sports
December 21, 2017 3:57 pm

Thaddeus Coleman returning to Riderville for two more seasons

By Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn (5) throws the ball as teammate Thaddeus Coleman (68) controls Ottawa Redblacks' Jonathan Newsome (43) during second half Eastern semifinal CFL action in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press
A A

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Thaddeus Coleman to a two-year contract extension.

Coleman will be entering his sixth season in the league and third with the Riders in 2018. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Riders in a trade with the Eskimos.

Last year, Coleman started all 18 regular-season games, and each playoff game the Riders were in – the eastern semi-final and the eastern final – all at right tackle.

Coleman was named the Riders top offensive lineman in 2016.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports
Thaddeus Coleman

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News