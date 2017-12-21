Thaddeus Coleman returning to Riderville for two more seasons

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed offensive lineman Thaddeus Coleman to a two-year contract extension.

Coleman will be entering his sixth season in the league and third with the Riders in 2018. The 32-year-old was acquired by the Riders in a trade with the Eskimos.

Last year, Coleman started all 18 regular-season games, and each playoff game the Riders were in – the eastern semi-final and the eastern final – all at right tackle.

Coleman was named the Riders top offensive lineman in 2016.