Chris Jones signs extension with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones to a contract extension through 2019.

The Riders also announced that front office personnel Jeremy O’Day, John Murphy and Mike Davis have each agreed to two-year contract extensions, keeping them with the Riders until the 2019 season.

“It was important for our organization to create continuity within our football operations to build on the strong foundation that’s been established,” stated Reynolds.

“Chris is a proven winner and has surrounded himself with a valuable support system of experienced individuals. Under their guidance, we look forward to our football team taking the next step on-field.”

Jones was originally hired by the Riders on December 7, 2015, Jones will enter his third season with the team. After going through a rebuilding season in 2016, the Riders improved by five wins under Jones guidance and he led the team to their first playoff appearance since 2014.