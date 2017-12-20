Lethbridge residents adapt to changing weather

Lethbridge has avoided really cold weather for much of fall so far, but the last few days’ snow has been coming down consistently and temperatures are starting to drop.

While it’s not ideal for all, some are taking advantage of the winter wonderland.

At the Sugar Bowl, two exchange students took their first ever toboggan ride.

“It’s so fun and exciting,” said one of the students with a laugh.

While there a lot of fun activities to do outside, one health official is preaching caution when going outdoors.

“What we call, heat stress [or] cold stress. What we call exposure to cold is stress on the body,” said Vivien Suttorp, Lead Medical Officer of Health for Alberta Health Services’ south zone. “The impact can vary on the individual. So infants and elderly are more likely to be susceptible.”

While there are obvious ways to combat the frosty conditions — like checking the forecast and wearing layers — Suttorp says there are other factors to look at as well.

“Make sure you stay hydrated,” Suttorp said. “Try not to indulge in sedatives, or alcohol — that actually impacts your ability to regulate your body temperature.”

Heavy snow has pounded Lethbridge since Monday, leaving snow removal crews to clear the roads and sidewalks while braving the cold.

“You don’t want anything tight. You want your clothes to be loose layers so they can breathe properly and keep you warm,” Park Place Mall employee Christi Norris said.

The constant snow has put Norris to work outside Park Place Mall, but the cold didn’t bother her.

“By the time I strip off my outer gear, my sweaters and shirts and everything are usually 600 lbs of sweat.”

The Lethbridge snowfall warning ended Wednesday at around 1 p.m.