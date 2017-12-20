Suspect in stun gun attack found hiding in bedroom closet: Kingston Police
KINGSTON, Ont. – Police in Kingston, Ont., say they’ve arrested a suspect in a stun-gun attack earlier this year after finding him hiding in a bedroom closet.
Investigators say a warrant was issued after a person was attacked with a stun gun that looked like a flashlight in a parking lot on Oct. 24.
It’s alleged the assailant used the weapon on the alleged victim’s back over a dispute with the person’s brother.
Police say officers went to a home on Tuesday afternoon and found the man hiding in a closet.
The 19-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited.
Police say he also faces several Highway Traffic Act charges after allegedly backing into a police cruiser on Monday and leaving the scene of the collision.
