Canada Line
December 20, 2017 4:42 am

Canada Line closures Tuesday night due to medical emergency

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

A SkyTrain car.

Global News
A A

Due to a medical emergency the Aberdeen Station on the Canada Line had to be closed shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and TransLink says it lasted until the end of regular service.

Spokesperson Chris Bryan says in a release that there was no train service between the Brighouse and Bridgeport stations, and that a bus bridge was put in place

READ MORE: Imagine taking the SkyTrain after 1:30 a.m. on a Saturday. TransLink is looking at it: CEO

TransLink advised commuters to look for the stop with the “Bus Bridge” sign outside of the stations, adding any riders looking for alternative routes to SkyTrain should go to its online Trip Planner.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Line
Canada Line closures
SkyTrain closures
TransLink
TransLink announces closures for Canada Line stations
TransLink closures

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News