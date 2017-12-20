Canada Line closures Tuesday night due to medical emergency

Due to a medical emergency the Aberdeen Station on the Canada Line had to be closed shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and TransLink says it lasted until the end of regular service.

Spokesperson Chris Bryan says in a release that there was no train service between the Brighouse and Bridgeport stations, and that a bus bridge was put in place

READ MORE: Imagine taking the SkyTrain after 1:30 a.m. on a Saturday. TransLink is looking at it: CEO

TransLink advised commuters to look for the stop with the “Bus Bridge” sign outside of the stations, adding any riders looking for alternative routes to SkyTrain should go to its online Trip Planner.