Days before Christmas, district evicts residents of Saanich therapeutic farm, leaving 6 out on the street

The district of Central Saanich is facing criticism for a decision to put six people out on the street just days before Christmas.

The district ordered the closure of RV homes on a therapeutic farm that has been helping people battle homelessness and drug addiction.

Woodwynn Farms, operated by the Creating Homefulness Society, has been around for nearly a decade and offers residents three meals a day, a roof over their head and, according to resident Ryan Colwell, a chance to heal.

“I was on the streets, I was homeless, always worrying about how I was going to eat, or get drugs or stay alive,” he said.

“It saved my life and it can save many more lives.”

Last week the farm and its six residents were dealt a devastating blow.

“Do Not Occupy” notices were posted on RVs used as temporary housing after the district said they didn’t comply with zoning or building codes. It said there are safety concerns after a recent RV fire in the area.

“Twelve days before Christmas giving the message that I am technically supposed to be sending folks back on to the streets,” Richard Leblanc of Woodwynn Farms said.

Add to that, the Agricultural Land Commission denied the farm’s proposal to construct accommodation for 40 people on two acres of land.

Farm owners say they are refusing to abide by a bylaw they call inhumane and unfair.

“This is a day and age of an incredible opioid crisis out there and homelessness crisis and we can’t seem to be able to make any headway with various levels of government to be able to help people,” Leblanc said.

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor is coming under fire for breaching the same bylaws, which forced him to declare a conflict of interest at a council meeting on Monday.

Windsor called it “a good learning experience.”

“The desire to help out a friend got a little bit ahead of where we should have been,” he said.

A petition has started calling on the district to reconsider the eviction notices.

“We have a thing that could very well work and we are not even allowed to try it,” Colwell said.