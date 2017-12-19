N.B. Green Party Leader calls for more narrow scope of climate change fund

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon took the governing Liberals to task over their recently announced climate change legislation.

The bill includes a fund that will use redirected gas tax revenue, up to $37 million to start.

READ MORE: Environmentalist says New Brunswick climate plan lacks incentives

Coon says it allows money to be spent on things not directly related to reducing our carbon footprint.

“The long list of things that the climate fund is designated for includes everything from paying for the people who work on climate change in the department who are now paid out of their regular budget, to dealing with the consequences of impacts of climate change like storms, to international travel,” said Coon.

In his opinion, it should be focused on two key things.

“Help people and businesses cut their energy consumption, save money and convert to renewable energy and to support low-income people in doing so,” he said.

WATCH: Feds pleased with Nova Scotia’s cooperation on carbon pricing

Environment Minister Serge Rousselle brushed off Coon’s remarks on Tuesday.

“He’s arriving well before budget time saying that this will happen and that will happen,” said Rousselle.